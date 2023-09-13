PKK terrorist group sympathizers in Sweden held a provocative demonstration targeting Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in front of the Swedish parliament on Wednesday.

Taking advantage of the opening of the Swedish parliament to mark the new parliamentary year, supporters of the terrorist outfit gathered in the city center of Stockholm on Tuesday.

Videos shared online show the supporters carrying PKK rags and posters of its ringleader Abdullah Öcalan, and burning a so-called effigy of Erdoğan on the spot.

The protesters also carried a banner saying police allowed them to hold a protest against Sweden's entry into NATO in the capital on Sept. 30.

The provocation comes as Sweden expects Ankara to approve its NATO membership bid and claims to take into consideration Türkiye's legitimate security concerns about the PKK, which poses an imminent threat.

The terror group's supporters have staged similar protests in the past.

Last month, supporters of the terrorist group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdoğan at an LGBT rally held in Stockholm. The provocative stunt was staged during the Stockholm Pride Parade event, which was also attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

In January, terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure of Erdoğan in effigy by the feet on a pole in front of the building, and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., U.K., and EU, which includes Sweden – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.