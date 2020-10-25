Turkey has issued another navigational telex, or Navtex, as it prepares to conduct seismic research activities in the Eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 4.

According to an announcement Saturday, the 10-day mission will be carried out by the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel as of Sunday.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

The Oruç Reis will carry out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean together with two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han.

It will conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

A previous notice scheduled survey work in the area until Oct. 27.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are at odds over conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and overlapping views on the extent of their continental shelves.

Ankara accuses Athens of pursuing maximalist policies in the region and underlines that its maritime claims constitute a violation of Turkey's sovereign rights.

Turkey has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Oruç Reis had returned to the Turkish port of Antalya in mid-September, after its time at sea – as determined in its latest Navtex declaration – came to an end.

The vessel's exploration work was initially scheduled to last until Sept. 1 but was later extended until Sept. 12, with the expectation of another extension later, continuing until Sept. 25.

Many argue, however, that talks between Turkey and Greece initiated by NATO last month are the main reasons behind the vessel's break from work in order to enhance dialogue and ease tensions.

Still, Turkey highlighted multiple times that the vessel's work would continue after a short break since the country's determination to maintain its rights in the region remains strong.

Oruç Reis' activities were relaunched earlier this month after Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Greece of "insincerity" for what it said was Athens' continued actions to raise tension while declaring itself to be ready for dialogue.

Among other things, the ministry accused Greece of declaring military exercises in the Aegean Sea to coincide with Turkey's Oct. 29 national day celebrations.

Turkey retaliated by declaring exercises on Oct. 28, the statement said. On Friday, both nations canceled their planned military operations as a show of goodwill for the ongoing NATO meetings.