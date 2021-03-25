Turkey and Russia have agreed to take measures to ensure the prevention of cease-fire violations in Syria, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday, following a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

Earlier this week, Turkey expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.

"We spoke about the violations during the call. We agreed upon taking some measures," Akar said, and added that the agreed ceasefire must be respected to support "opening the road to peace and stability."