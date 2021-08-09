Turkey and Russia are working toward finding a political solution to the decadelong Syrian crisis, Russian envoy Aleksei Erkhov stated on Sunday.
Speaking to A Haber, Erkhov underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries since the Astana process and stated that there is a common understanding between Turkey and Russia.
The Astana meeting was initiated by Turkey, Iran and Russia to bring the warring sides in Syria together to find a permanent solution to the decadelong war. The main agenda items have been the constitutional system, political transition, security and resettlement. The first Astana meeting was held in Turkey in January 2017 to facilitate U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.
Erkhov said that cooperation between Ankara and Moscow increased the chance to resolve conflicts while strengthening peace and stability.
“Actions for achieving a political solution for Syria, activating and accelerating the activities of the constitutional committee, reinforcing peace and security in the Idlib de-escalation zone and other regions, are evaluated together,” the envoy said, hailing common works between the two countries as “highly successful.”
