Türkiye is committed to supporting Ukraine’s political sovereignty and territorial integrity, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion.

“To help facilitate dialogue and diplomatic solutions, Türkiye has been working with both Russia and Ukraine while engaging the United Nations as well. The countries who support Ukraine must spend more energy on diplomacy to end the war as soon as possible,” Altun wrote on Twitter.

“The war in Ukraine has already caused great humanitarian suffering and resulted in geopolitical fractures in our region. The implications have already been far reaching and the conflict needs to end through diplomatic negotiations,” he added.

Saying that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Altun said that the country has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire and facilitate peace talks.

“President Erdoğan’s visit to Ukraine has been a testament to his belief in diplomatic solutions achieved through engagement with relevant leaders and multilateralism in the international arena. The international community must support these efforts to achieve peace and stability,” he added.

He also indicated that Türkiye has supported Ukraine on many fronts, including humanitarian help. “The Istanbul Agreement on grain exports has been a breakthrough relieving the pressure on the global food supply chain.”

Erdoğan on Thursday threw Türkiye’s support behind Ukraine and warned of the danger of "another Chernobyl" disaster erupting at a nuclear power plant held by invading Russian forces.

Erdoğan told reporters that NATO member Türkiye remained firmly on Ukraine's side in the conflict and would continue its diplomatic efforts to end the fighting.

"While continuing our efforts to find a solution, we remain on the side of our Ukraine friends," Erdoğan said.