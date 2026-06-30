Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan will hold the seventh meeting of their Joint Strategic Planning Group in Ankara on Wednesday, with talks expected to focus on political ties, trade, energy, defense and regional developments.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During one-on-one and delegation-level talks, Fidan is expected to underline satisfaction with the current level of political relations and high-level contacts between the two countries.

Connectivity and logistics infrastructure, including the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, will also be on the agenda. The ministers are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, including developments related to Ukraine, Iran and Palestine.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides are expected to adopt a joint declaration and sign a cooperation program between their foreign ministries for 2026-2027.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize Kyrgyzstan’s independence on Dec. 16, 1991. The two countries established diplomatic relations on Jan. 29, 1992, and opened embassies in Ankara and Bishkek the same year. Türkiye was also the first country to open an embassy in Bishkek.

Relations were elevated from strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership during a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek on Nov. 5, 2024. The two sides signed 19 agreements in areas including defense industry, economy, agriculture, health and trade.

Türkiye is Kyrgyzstan’s seventh-largest trade partner. Bilateral trade volume rose 6.3% in 2025 from the previous year to $1.645 billion.

Turkish direct investments in Kyrgyzstan reached $1.6 billion between 1995 and 2025, making Türkiye the country’s third-largest investor after China and Russia. Around 350 Turkish companies operate in Kyrgyzstan in sectors including mining, finance, tourism and construction.

Education is also a key area of cooperation. Since 1992, 4,676 Kyrgyz students have received scholarships to study in Türkiye.