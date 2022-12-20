Türkiye called on France to support global cooperation in fighting terrorism across the world, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

Addressing a panel titled "Türkiye-France Relations Opportunities and Challenges" in the capital Ankara, Altun said the EU recognizes the PKK as a terrorist group, but its members might be "present and active" in France.

Ankara is also expecting Paris and other NATO allies to put an end to all PKK demonstrations and activities and support the fight against the terrorist group and the YPG, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the official underscored.

The "disinformation campaign" of the terrorist group will not only damage the bilateral relations between Ankara and Paris, but the country, France itself, Altun warned.

"The French cement giant Lafarge provides support to many terrorist organizations including Daesh. This is indeed going to be a dark mark on French history," he apprised.

In October, a U.S. court slapped Lafarge with a heavy fine of $778 million for supporting several terrorist groups in Syria in 2013-2014, including Daesh.

Previously, Türkiye's anti-terror operations in northern Syria have once again revealed the security threats that arise when terrorist groups take over infrastructure and manufacturing facilities.

In an address in 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan censured the vast amount of ammunition and heavy weapons provided for the PKK's Syrian branch YPG by Türkiye's allies, particularly the U.S. He also raised another important risk for Türkiye's national security – as the YPG is not only equipped with arms and ammunition but significant facilities such as Lafarge’s vast plant in Jalabiya, which is used as a base and manufacturing site for the group.

“We are seeing 90-kilometer-long tunnels in northern Syria. How do they build these tunnels? Where is the cement for construction coming from?” the president asked. “The cement for the tunnel construction comes from Lafarge’s plant in the region, a French firm,” he highlighted, demanding an explanation from France, another ally of Türkiye in NATO.

Ankara's role and efforts to settle the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Ukraine crises should be backed by Paris, Altun demanded.

Standing out as a stabilizing factor, Türkiye has done its share and will continue to do so to prevent the crisis in Ukraine, he pledged.

Also, France and other European countries are facing challenges in handling illegal migration, he noted, adding that Türkiye should be taken as an example and a midway should be devised, urging that in countries such as Syria and Libya, Paris' policies should be in harmony with Ankara.

Türkiye and France have long-standing historical ties, Altun said, adding they can cooperate on many issues, including the handling of illegal migration, the defense industry and the fight against terrorism.