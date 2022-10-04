Türkiye urged Tuesday on Yemen's warring parties to "show effort to restart the cease-fire" after an Oct. 2 deadline for extending it expired.

"We regret that the efforts to extend the cease-fire declared in Yemen on April 2 were inconclusive this time," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the parties in Yemen to show effort to reintroduce the cease-fire, to constructively support the United Nations-led negotiations and find a peaceful solution to the question on the basis of the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and established international parameters, through dialogue and within the framework of constitutional legitimacy," it said.

"Türkiye will continue to support the United Nations' efforts for a solution in this framework."

On Sunday, the U.N. envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, expressed regret that an agreement had not been reached to extend the truce.

In April, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to an U.N.-brokered two-month truce under which all military operations were halted. The truce agreement was extended twice.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.