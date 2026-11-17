Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that Türkiye's central role in connecting Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Central Asia is widely recognized, emphasizing Ankara's responsibility to lead efforts to strengthen regional trade, energy and transportation networks.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels, held on the sidelines of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council, Fidan stressed the importance of translating connectivity strategies into concrete projects.

"Türkiye's central role here is, of course, recognized by everyone. We need to take responsibility commensurate with this role, both by proposing solutions and by taking the lead," Fidan said.

The meeting brought together representatives from EU member states, the Caucasus and Central Asia to discuss improving cross-regional connectivity and ensuring more efficient, uninterrupted flows of trade, energy and data.

The minister noted that participants examined disruptions caused by wars and crises in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea, highlighting the need for more resilient transportation and energy corridors.

He emphasized Türkiye's strategic position along the Middle Corridor, linking Europe with Central Asia through the Caucasus.

Türkiye seeks grain solution

Fidan also addressed ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore grain shipments through the Black Sea, saying Ankara remained in contact with Russia, Ukraine and European partners.

"We are looking into how grain can once again reach global markets. We are talking to both Ukraine and Russia," he said.

He said Türkiye had developed proposals aimed at ensuring maritime security and facilitating grain exports, particularly to countries facing food insecurity.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world's major wheat exporters, making uninterrupted Black Sea shipping particularly important for countries heavily dependent on imported grain.

Ankara previously played a central role in brokering the Black Sea Grain Initiative alongside the United Nations in 2022. The agreement enabled Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach international markets through designated Black Sea routes before Russia withdrew from the arrangement in 2023.

However, Fidan acknowledged that reaching an agreement remained difficult because Russia was unwilling to accept a temporary Black Sea arrangement without a comprehensive peace settlement with Ukraine.

"We have ideas on how to establish common ground, but it is too early to share them publicly," he noted.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan held talks with officials from Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova.

Donbas dispute

Turning to negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan warned that fundamental disagreements remained unresolved despite diplomatic efforts involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

He identified the disputed Donbas region as a central obstacle, noting that Moscow continued to demand control over territory that Kyiv refused to surrender.

Fidan stressed that any peace agreement would require clearly defining the future line of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces and establishing credible security guarantees.

He also called for discussions on a broader European security architecture addressing relations between Russia and Europe.

According to Fidan, outstanding issues include territorial arrangements, security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, frozen Russian assets and Ukraine's postwar reconstruction.

He emphasized that a lasting settlement would reshape not only relations between Moscow and Kyiv but also the wider European security order.

The minister acknowledged that reaching an agreement satisfying all parties would be extremely difficult, while reaffirming Türkiye's continued diplomatic engagement with both sides.