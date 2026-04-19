The fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum concluded Sunday, capping a three-day summit held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,” which brought together 6,400 participants from 155 countries at the NEST Congress Center, in Antalya, in southern Türkiye.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the forum’s scale, substantive agenda and growing role as a global platform for diplomacy.

Fidan stated that the forum delivered a comprehensive program across multiple formats and thematic tracks, from leadership panels to regional sessions, noting that across 52 sessions participants collectively assessed ongoing global crises.

He added that leaders, decision-makers and experts from Asia-Pacific to Latin America, and from Europe to Central Asia, engaged in dialogue under one roof.

Fidan highlighted the scale of participation, stating that this year the forum hosted representatives from 155 countries.

It marked a significant scale both in geographic reach and participation, according to Fidan, as he stated that the forum reflected a broad international footprint and brought together 23 heads of state and government, 13 deputy heads and speakers of parliament, 50 ministers, and 87 senior representatives from international organizations, highlighting the breadth and seniority of participation across delegations.

He noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held numerous high-level bilateral meetings during the forum, while the vice president and ministers engaged in discussions with counterparts. He added that parliamentary delegations and international organizations were also part of extensive engagements, alongside “critical meetings that will help shape the international agenda.”

Regional security issues featured prominently, including a quadrilateral meeting involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan that addressed stability and the Palestinian issue.

“We discussed steps to support peace and stability in our region, as well as the evolving dynamics surrounding the Palestinian issue,” Fidan said. “We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing a shared regional vision and evaluated concrete steps moving forward.”

In a separate meeting involving six Muslim countries, officials discussed developments in Gaza and outlined a unified approach to peace efforts.

“We addressed developments related to Gaza and confirmed a unified approach toward the peace process,” he said. “We discussed actionable pathways to achieve lasting peace in the region.”

One of the most prominent sessions, he said, was the high-level event titled “One Heart for Palestine: Standing Against Destruction, Building the Future,” held under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Under the theme of navigating uncertainties, Fidan said the forum enabled a “comprehensive exchange on the future political, economic and diplomatic architecture.”

He emphasized that participants reaffirmed the importance of diplomacy as a central instrument in addressing global and regional challenges.

He added that discussions on regional crises highlighted “the importance of resolving conflicts through regional ownership and the active engagement of local actors,” while economic sessions stressed free trade, investment flows and connectivity “at a time when protectionism is on the rise.”

Fidan said Africa was a special focus this year, with discussions on investment, development potential and the link between security and development, emphasizing regional ownership in addressing challenges.

He also pointed to expanded discussions on emerging domains including artificial intelligence geopolitics, competition over critical minerals, and global energy dynamics. In relation to COP31, he stressed climate security and warned against climate action becoming a casualty of geopolitical tensions.

Cultural and thematic events under the theme “Designing the Future” included youth engagement, which he said recognized their role in shaping the future.

“At a time when uncertainty and multiple crises dominate the international system, and polarization is deepening, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has once again emerged as a rare platform for dialogue, hope and solutions,” Fidan said, adding that it also reflects Türkiye’s “institutional capacity and diplomatic experience.”

He said Türkiye would continue a foreign policy approach that “transcends rigid frameworks and upholds diplomacy as the key to peace,” adding that Ankara remains committed to expanding cooperation, strengthening bridges of friendship, and acting as a mediator where necessary.

“Türkiye’s growing influence in diplomacy will continue to strengthen in the period ahead,” he said.

This year’s edition convened global leaders, ministers and senior policymakers to address major geopolitical fault lines, including the Iran-Israel-U.S. dynamics, the situation in Gaza, and broader regional and global security crises.

Alongside structured panels and thematic discussions, the forum functioned as a practical diplomatic arena where heads of state, government officials and ministers from across the world engaged in direct, in-person dialogue.

Beyond its formal sessions, the forum facilitated extensive bilateral and multilateral meetings, enabling participating delegations to advance cooperation frameworks, explore new policy alignments, and in some cases move toward joint initiatives and intergovernmental understandings across a range of sectors.