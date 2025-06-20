Arab League foreign ministers will convene an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul to discuss the Iran-Israel conflict, diplomatic sources said Friday.

As the confrontation between Iran and Israel intensifies, Türkiye is emerging as a crucial actor seeking to mediate the conflict and prevent it from spiraling into a wider regional war.

With its strategic ties to both Tehran and Washington, and its principled foreign policy rooted in regional stability, Ankara is positioning itself as one of the few powers capable of engaging both sides constructively.