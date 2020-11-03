Armenia attacked a school in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on Tuesday, an Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson has confirmed, pointing at Yerevan's continuous targeting of civilians despite the cease-fire.

"School building in Mahrizli village of #Aghdam district of #Azerbaijan heavily shelled by armed forces of #Armenia. And it happened after FM of Armenia committed recently not to target civilians & non-military objects in #Geneva," said Leyla Abdullayeva on her official Twitter account.

She used the hashtags #StopArmenianAggression and #StopTargetingCivilians in her tweet.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported by the Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that Armenia also targeted civilian settlements in Tartar, causing major damage in the region as civilians took shelter in bunkers.

Sakit Orucov, whose house was hit by an Armenian missile, said he witnessed multiple missiles when he was sitting on the street.

"What can we do? Where can we escape? I sent my family to the neighboring village, they are all in there. During the days, we come here, during the nights, we go and stay in the bunkers." Orucov said, adding that he puts his trust in the Azerbaijani army.

"As long as our army is here, what can they do to us?" he further asked.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijan's civilians and its armed forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10 in the process.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military took control of Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other regions, has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

World powers, including Russia, France and the United States, have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.