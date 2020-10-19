Armenia continues to target civilian settlements as its troops hit a cotton factory in Azerbaijan's Tartar with seven artillery rounds on Monday.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA), Azerbaijani security forces reported the attack which took place in Tartar's Azadgaragoyunlu town. The security forces stated that fire brigade crews were deployed to the area immediately.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since the early 1990s when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and Armenia has since continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

On Oct. 10, Baku and Yerevan agreed to a cease-fire, starting midday, to allow a prisoner exchange and the retrieval of bodies in Upper Karabakh.

But before 24 hours had passed, the Armenian army carried out a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others.