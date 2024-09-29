Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan expressed satisfaction with the "positive dynamics" in the normalization process with Türkiye, a neighbor and longstanding foe of the Caucasian country. The diplomat also said they were ready for full normalization of relations.

Kostanyan was in New York with an Armenian delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who met last Tuesday with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"We do believe that there is much more that can be done, especially when it comes to the full normalization of relations and opening of the border and the establishment of diplomatic relations,” Kostanyan told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday. He described the talks between Erdoğan and Pashinyan as "quite positive," with both leaders showing a "readiness to understand each other’s positions."

He noted previous agreements on issues such as the opening of the border for third-country citizens and diplomats, an arrangement reached in July 2022 during the fourth round of normalization talks in Vienna.

"We reconfirmed, once again that Armenia’s side is ready. We did all the infrastructure and technical work preparation needed, and we are ready to proceed to realize the agreement,” said the senior diplomat. After the meeting in New York, Erdoğan noted Pashinyan's "positive approach" toward resolving long-standing issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence on Sept. 21, 1991. But in 1993, Türkiye closed its border and cut ties after Armenia's occupation of Karabakh. Following the 2020 Karabakh war, which saw Azerbaijan regain territory, Turkish-Armenian relations entered a new phase, and in December 2021, both countries appointed special representatives to hold talks for the normalization process.

Special representatives from Türkiye and Armenia, Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, met on July 30 at their shared border for the fifth round of normalization talks.

Kostanyan expressed optimism about future cooperation, specifically in reopening the Kars-Gyumri railway, which he believes would provide economic benefits not only to Armenia and Türkiye but also to the broader region.

"We know that many of the logistical chains right now are blocked, or are not properly operating, and the Kars-Gyumri railway can become a new gate for Armenia to Europe, for Türkiye to Central Asia, to China,” he said.

"Much more can be done, and it can be done in a more speedy manner,” he said about normalization of relations.

"And the message that we are always trying to pass to our different Turkish counterparts is that the time to act is now. We don't need to miss any additional time,” he added.

'Partial peace'

Türkiye's broader ties with Armenia still hinge on Azerbaijan, which itself is considering peace with the neighbor it has been fighting since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

A "partial peace" with Armenia is not a possibility, Azerbaijan's foreign minister said Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly's annual gathering, after Yerevan offered a more optimistic message.

"Partial peace is not an option after so much pain and suffering inflicted by ... territorial claims against neighbors," Jeyhun Bayramov told the gathering, insisting in particular on a change to Armenia's Constitution, which refers to "reunification" with Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's lightning offensive last year unfolded during the high-level U.N. meetings in New York, sparking disbelief and chagrin among Western diplomats, especially U.S. and French officials who had been deeply involved in mediation efforts. On Thursday, Pashinyan said peace with Azerbaijan "not only is possible but is within reach."

Azerbaijan and Armenia both say that 80% of a treaty is ready, including border delineation, but Azerbaijan first wants a resolution of all issues. In his U.N. address, Pashinyan said he was ready to meet the Baku government's key demand of allowing transportation access across Armenian soil to the exclave of Nakhchivan, letting Azerbaijan connect its main territory with its traditional ally Türkiye.

Pashinyan insisted that Azerbaijan and Armenia should sign the draft treaty immediately, explaining: "There is no precedent of a peace agreement or any agreement that would regulate and solve everything."

But on Saturday, Bayramov said any finalization of a deal would require Armenia to "legally abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan once and for all through implementing constitutional amendments" so Baku's territorial integrity would not be in "legal limbo."

He also accused Yerevan of making a "dramatic increase" in its military budget and acquiring a "large amount of offensive weaponry from both traditional and new suppliers." Bayramov nevertheless acknowledged "significant progress" in efforts by the neighbors to normalize relations, calling for "expeditious steps" to complete the process "at this critical moment." Any changes to Armenia's Constitution must be done through a referendum, a long and uncertain process. Western diplomats said they saw the request as a way for Baku to ask for the impossible to avoid signing a deal.

In light of these developments, Baku said on Sunday that its military positions in the country’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave were fired upon by Armenia. A statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian military fired at its positions near the settlement of Yukhari Buzgov, almost 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the border. Indicating that the incident took place late Saturday at 11:20 p.m. local time (7:20 p.m. GMT), the statement said: "Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in the mentioned direction.”

Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though Yerevan has previously rejected such statements. The incident is the sixth of its kind to be reported by Baku this month, with the previous case taking place last Thursday.