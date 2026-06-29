Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that Yerevan sees no need to respond to any potential Israeli recognition of the 1915 events, arguing that avoiding the "weaponization" of the issue serves Armenia's national interests.

Speaking at a briefing, Pashinyan underlined that it is in the interest of Armenia not to enter into the misuse of the issue, according to state news agency Armenpress. "We see no need to respond because,” he added.

Later in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli government is seeking "to cover up its own crimes" through a politically motivated decision on the 1915 events.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the 1915 incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

The statements came after Israel's Cabinet unanimously approved a proposal on June 28, recognizing the mass killings and deportations of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as genocide.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia, as well as international experts, to tackle the issue.