Türkiye on Sunday condemned a decision by the Israeli government regarding Armenian claims over the 1915 events, accusing Israel of using the issue to divert international attention from its conduct in Gaza.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israel's decision was politically motivated and alleged that it was intended to conceal Israel's actions against Palestinians.

"The Israeli government, which is carrying out systematic oppression against the Palestinian people before the eyes of the entire world and is being tried at the International Court of Justice on charges of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, aims to cover up its own crimes through the political decision it has adopted regarding the events of 1915," the ministry said.

The ministry described the move as "a malicious attempt" that ignored "historical and legal realities."

It also argued that the decision reflected the international pressure facing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials. The statement referred to arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with its investigation into alleged crimes committed against Palestinians.

Türkiye will continue working to end Israel's expansionist and destabilizing policies in the region and to ensure that Netanyahu's government is held accountable under international law for crimes committed against civilians, the ministry added.

Moreover, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also criticized Israel's decision in a statement posted on social media.

Duran accused the Israeli government of hypocrisy, saying it had no moral authority to make political judgments on historical events while, according to Türkiye, continuing military operations in Gaza.

He said Israel's recognition of the Armenian claims represented an attempt to deflect attention from what he described as the deaths of Palestinian civilians and alleged violations of international law.

Duran also referred to the proceedings at the International Court of Justice concerning Israel's conduct in Gaza, arguing that officials facing genocide allegations had no standing to "lecture Türkiye on history or act as guardians of conscience."

AK Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala also condemned the Israeli Cabinet's decision in a social media post on Monday, saying the move was an attempt to divert international attention from Israel's own conduct in Gaza.

He said the decision was "politically illegitimate and legally invalid," arguing that it had been taken by those responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza, the displacement of Palestinians, and actions repeatedly condemned by United Nations agencies.

Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Fuat Oktay also criticized the Israeli Cabinet's decision in a post on X, arguing that Israel, which he said was facing genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in Gaza, was in no position to pass judgment on the 1915 events.

Oktay also warned that the Israeli parliament would be better served by addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, rather than adopting what he described as "false accusations" against Türkiye.

Netanyahu said in an interview last year that, for the first time as Israel's prime minister, he recognized the 1915 mass killings and deportations of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as "genocide".

On the other hand, Azerbaijan on Monday criticized the Israeli government's decision to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide," calling on Israel to reconsider the move.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was "seriously concerned" by the decision distorting historical facts surrounding the events of 1915.

"It is unacceptable to distort historical facts about the events of 1915 and turn complex historical processes into the subject of political decisions far removed from legal and scientific foundations," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that such decisions do not contribute to reconciliation or mutual understanding but instead deepen existing divisions and hinder efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

It urged the Israeli government to reconsider its decision and that Baku would continue to uphold historical truth, respect for international law and efforts to promote sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

"Azerbaijan will continue to maintain its consistent position in defense of historical truths, respect for the principles of international law and promotion of sustainable peace in the region," it said.

The statements came after Israel's Cabinet unanimously approved a proposal on June 28, recognizing the mass killings and deportations of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as genocide.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the 1915 incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia, as well as international experts, to tackle the issue.