The Armenian Army continued to suffer losses amid its attacks on Azerbaijani soldiers and civilian areas despite a cease-fire, Baku's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"During the day on Nov. 3 and night on Nov. 4, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan army units in different directions of the front and our human settlements with various small arms, howitzers and mortars," the ministry said in a statement.

"The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Zangilan and Qubadli directions of the front," it added.

Armenian forces were "forced to retreat with casualties in personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front," the statement said.

"During the day and at night, a large number of enemy forces, two T-72 tanks, three D-30 howitzer-guns, one Zastava M-55 anti-aircraft gun, one tactical (unmanned aerial vehicle) UAV, three military trucks were destroyed and wrecked," it added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday that his country is ready to stop the conflict if Armenian forces withdraw from the territories they occupy.

Speaking to Italian daily la Repubblica, Aliyev said: "The faster the war ends, the better. I have said it many times, I can repeat it once again ... If the prime minister of Armenia takes the responsibility of leaving the remaining territories, we are ready to stop the war today. He has not yet assumed this responsibility."

Aliyev also said that their task is to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and they are coming closer to this task.

“We have been waiting for the restoration of territorial integrity for almost 30 years. As you know, during all this time Azerbaijan was strictly committed to the negotiation process. But unfortunately, it did not result in any tangible outcome. Plus, Armenian leadership during the last couple of years was always provoking us by the statements, and by actions, including military provocations,” he said.

Regarding Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, Aliyev said: “It is very useful. This support came from the very beginning, from the early hours of the clashes which started on the 27th of September. President of Turkey made a very clear statement that Turkey stands side by side with Azerbaijan. That was a very important sign of political and moral support, and I many times referred to the fact that this is only political and moral support, but it was sufficient."

"Because such a strong country as Turkey when openly declares its position on this issue, it also sends the signal to the whole world, that Azerbaijan is doing the right thing," he added.

Since clashes erupted on Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijan's civilians and its armed forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10 in the process.

To date, at least 91 innocent people, including 11 children and 27 women, have been killed by Armenian attacks, according to Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor's Office.

About 400 civilians, including at least 14 infants, 36 children and 101 women, have also been injured in the violence.

At least 2,442 homes, 92 apartment buildings and 428 public buildings have been damaged and rendered unusable, the authority also said.

More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting, but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military took control of Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven regions, has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

World powers, including Russia, France and the U.S., have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Moscow said on Tuesday that Russia will continue working with Turkey to stop the conflict from accelerating further in Nagorno-Karabakh.