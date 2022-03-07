Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey as the normalization process between the two countries continues, his spokesperson confirmed.
The event featuring political leaders, opinion makers and academics is scheduled from March 11-13 in the southern resort city of Antalya.
Turkish-Armenian relations entered a new phase after both countries appointed special representatives, which held their first meeting on Jan. 14 in Moscow.
The envoys from Turkey and Armenia, Serdar Kılıç and Ruben Rubinyan, held their second meeting in Vienna on Feb. 24 and "reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.