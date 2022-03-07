Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey as the normalization process between the two countries continues, his spokesperson confirmed.

The event featuring political leaders, opinion makers and academics is scheduled from March 11-13 in the southern resort city of Antalya.

Turkish-Armenian relations entered a new phase after both countries appointed special representatives, which held their first meeting on Jan. 14 in Moscow.

The envoys from Turkey and Armenia, Serdar Kılıç and Ruben Rubinyan, held their second meeting in Vienna on Feb. 24 and "reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions."