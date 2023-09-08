The partnership between Türkiye and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is contributing to growing economic relations as well as tourism among Ankara and the member countries, Brunei Darussalam Ambassador to Türkiye Shafiee Kassim said Friday.

Speaking at the ASEAN Day Celebration and launch of the ASEAN-Türkiye Commemorative Stamp in the Turkish capital, ASEAN Ankara Committee Chair Kassim said: “This partnership and the presence of Turkish embassies in all 10 ASEAN member countries contribute to FDIs and trade between Türkiye and ASEAN member states.”

“Türkiye is also a preferred holiday destination among ASEAN members, and this is further encouraged with direct flights to many ASEAN capital cities and destinations,” he added during his speech at the program, which also included Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar in attendance.

The ambassador reiterated that since 1967, ASEAN members have been evolving into dynamic economies that contribute to regional peace and stability.

Saying that ASEAN’s growth includes the extension of mutually beneficial partnerships not only in the region but also beyond, Kassim expressed his appreciation of the partnership established with Türkiye six years ago in the Philippines capital Manila.

To improve ties with Asian countries in different areas, Türkiye launched the Asia Anew Initiative in 2019. The initiative offers a new vision that might shape the future of Turkish foreign policy as a whole. It aims to improve ties with Asian countries in various areas, including education, the defense industry, investments, trade, technology, culture and political dialogue.

Türkiye views ASEAN as a key organization in the region, considering its combined economy, dynamic population and strategic location. Türkiye applied to become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN in 2015, and its application was accepted on Aug. 5, 2017, during the 50th meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers held in the Philippines.

Following the conferment of sectoral dialogue partner status, ASEAN and Türkiye convened annual trilateral meetings at the level of foreign ministers with the latest taking place in Jakarta, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in attendance.

“Minister Fidan’s attendance at the Jakarta meeting despite his busy schedule is indicative of Türkiye’s commitment to the partnership and to the Asia Anew Initiative,” Kassim said, adding that he hoped the cooperation would grow further.