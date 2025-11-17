Türkiye and Australia failed to resolve their dispute over hosting the COP31 climate summit. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that they would not co-host the summit with Türkiye.

Türkiye has proposed jointly leading next year's U.N. climate summit with Australia and the discussions on the hosting standoff remain unresolved, Turkish diplomatic sources told Reuters on Sunday.

"No, we won't be co-hosting because co-hosting isn't provided for under the rules of the (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change)," Albanese said during a media briefing in Melbourne. "So that's not an option and people are aware that it is not an option, which is why it has been ruled out."

Australia and Türkiye both submitted bids in 2022 to host COP31 and neither has withdrawn, leading to an attention-sapping impasse that must be overcome at this year's COP30 meeting, currently taking place in Belem, Brazil.

Australia's climate change minister Chris Bowen arrived in Belem on Sunday, which "has been a shot in the arm for Australia's bid," said Thom Woodroofe, a senior fellow with the Smart Energy Council in Australia.

Woodroofe said it would be difficult for Australia and Türkiye to co-host COP31, given that the two countries have very different priorities, but added that Australia should find a way to accommodate Türkiye's desire to lead.

U.N. rules require unanimity among the 28 countries whose turn it is to host COP31. If neither Australia nor Türkiye compromises, the hosting duties would default to Bonn, Germany, which houses the U.N.'s climate headquarters. German officials have said they do not want to host.

The annual COP, or Conference of the Parties, is the world's main forum for driving climate action. But it has grown over the years from diplomatic gatherings into vast trade shows where host countries can promote economic prospects.

The host matters because they set the agenda and lead the diplomacy needed to reach global agreements.

Albanese this month wrote to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in an attempt to resolve the tussle as he pushes to host the summit with Pacific island nations for the first time.

A regional diplomatic bloc of 18 countries, the Pacific Islands Forum, is backing Australia's bid. Several Pacific island nations are at risk from rising seas.