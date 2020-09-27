Azerbaijan announced military mobilization, declared state of war in several regions as the parliament has introduced maritime law on Sunday.

Azerbaijan's announcement came after Armenia has declared martial law and total military mobilization, calling on citizens to "get ready to defend the sacred homeland."

Following the announcement, authorities in Armenia-occupied Karabakh said that 16 servicemen have been killed and more than 100 wounded in clashes with Azerbaijan's soldiers.

Tensions rose in the southern Caucasus between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday morning over clashes in which Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces shelled the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azerbaijani military and civilian positions.

The disputed region has declared a state of war, agencies reported, with all able residents aged 18 and older to prepare for action. Both sides blamed each other for the fighting.