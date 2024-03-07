Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations held a meeting on Thursday to discuss delimitation of their borders, amid ongoing peace talks.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said both parties exchanged views on delimitation issues and commenced negotiations on a draft regulation on the joint activity between the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security.

The two sides decided to complete the agreement "as soon as possible,” and resolved to determine the date and venue for the next meeting. The last session was held on Jan. 31.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions for 30 years.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door to normalization.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after a counterterrorism operation in September 2023, after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​