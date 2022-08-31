A meeting of the commission to determine the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both former Soviet republics, was held in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The meeting followed an agreement reached last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

The delegations were chaired by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries.

"The Russian delegation expressed its readiness to continue to provide consultation and technical assistance in the negotiations between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of state borders between the two countries, increasing the level of stability and security in the border region," the ministry added.

It was reported that the date of the new meeting will also be decided through diplomatic channels.

Also, Azerbaijan on Tuesday called for international pressure on Armenia to explain the fate of thousands of its citizens who disappeared during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War.

"Today is #InternationalDayoftheDisappeared. Almost 3 decades, fate of 3.890 Azerbaijanis, who went missing as a result of aggression by Armenia, is unknown," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Twitter.

"We urge international pressure on Armenia to fulfill obligations under int. law. #DontForgetMissingAzerbaijanis," he added.

The International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances is observed globally on Aug. 30 to raise awareness that enforced disappearance is a crime and should not be used as a tool to deal with situations of conflict.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

They were again involved in a 44-day conflict in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered cease-fire. Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages during the war.

In January 2021, leaders of the three countries agreed to develop economic ties and infrastructure to benefit the entire region.

Most recently, the Azerbaijani army has been deployed to the strategic city of Lachin in Karabakh, Aliyev announced last week.

"Today, on 26 August, we - the Azerbaijanis - have returned to the city of Lachin," Aliyev said on Twitter.

"Azerbaijan's Army is now stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control," he added.

Aliyev also congratulated all the residents of Lachin and the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion.

"Long live Lachin! Long live Azerbaijan!" the president said.

A video on social media showed that Azerbaijan's flag has been raised on a building in the city center of Lachin.

Accompanied by a group of soldiers, Maj. Gen. Kanan Seyidov, the commander of the army corps, said that the Azerbaijani army has taken full control of the city of Lachin, as well as Zabukh and Sus villages, in line with the directives of the president.

Lachin lies on the route between the city of Stepanakert (Khankendi) in Karabakh and Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers and the Armenian population have left the areas along the route known as the Lachin Corridor, where Lachin, Zabuh and Sus are located. The area was temporarily put under Russian control in line with the tripartite declaration signed by Moscow, Baku and Yerevan on Nov. 10, 2020, following 44 days of the Second Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As part of the declaration, Azerbaijan built a 32-kilometer (20-mile) road passing around Lachin for the Armenian population in Karabakh to use on their way to and from Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers providing security on the route of the old Lachin Corridor were required to move the checkpoints to the new road.

Lachin and its villages were occupied by the Armenian Army in 1992, and Armenians brought from Syria and Lebanon were settled there in the following years.

Throughout the process, Azerbaijan has declared that it sees this as a war crime and a violation of the Geneva Conventions.