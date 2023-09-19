The Azerbaijani military took control of dozens of military positions held by separatist Armenian forces in Karabakh, shortly after launching a counterterrorism operation in the area, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

"More than 60 combat positions of the Armenian (separatist) armed forces units are now under the control of our armed forces," Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spokesperson Anar Eyvazov told a news conference.

Iran offers to mediate

Iran on Tuesday offered to mediate the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and called for compliance with the 2020 cease-fire agreement.

The offer comes hours after Azerbaijan started a broad military operation to take over Karabakh.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani called for adherence to the cease-fire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which both share a border with Iran. Only a few days ago, Iran's Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani warned of war in the region.

The two former Soviet neighboring countries have been fighting over Karabakh for decades.

Iran, like Russia, maintains good relations with Armenia. Nevertheless, high-ranking military representatives from Baku and Tehran recently met for talks and signed an agreement to deepen defense and military cooperation.

The death toll has risen to over two dozen in Karabakh after Azerbaijan launched "anti-terrorist" operations the separatists said Tuesday evening.

A separatist official claimed that there were 25 fatalities and 138 injuries.