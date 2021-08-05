Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkey and is ready to assist the country in every possible way during this difficult period, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Thursday.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with Bayramov and discussed the ongoing forest fires in Turkey.

Following the call, Bayramov shared a Twitter message underlining Azerbaijan's support of Turkey.

In response, Çavuşoğlu thanked Azerbaijan and said that the two countries can always rely on one another.