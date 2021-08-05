Azerbaijan has always stood by Turkey and is ready to assist the country in every possible way during this difficult period, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Thursday.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with Bayramov and discussed the ongoing forest fires in Turkey.
Following the call, Bayramov shared a Twitter message underlining Azerbaijan's support of Turkey.
In response, Çavuşoğlu thanked Azerbaijan and said that the two countries can always rely on one another.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.