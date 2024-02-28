Azerbaijan may consider withdrawing from the Council of Europe if its delegation's rights are not restored within a year, President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the German Eastern Business Association in the capital Baku, Aliyev recalled Azerbaijan’s decision to cease its engagement with and presence at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) last month, arguing that there's no need for them to participate if they do not have the right to express their position.

"Unfortunately, we see attempts to establish separate lines in the South Caucasus. In this regard, many people in Azerbaijan think that the only way out is our Islamic religion, in a situation where European institutions accept Georgia and Armenia very closely in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan is demonized,” Aliyev said, according to a presidential statement.

Expressing that this is the opinion of many people, Aliyev criticized PACE’s decision to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its voting rights, which he said was a decision made at the initiative of a member of the German parliament.

"Isn't this a double standard or is it a game played on us? The German chancellor (Olaf Scholz) demonstrates impartiality and his statements and actions reflect this. The member of the party he leads wants to alienate Azerbaijan, which is one of the two non-Christian countries in PACE, and he does it demonstratively and purposefully,” Aliyev further said.

Aliyev also touched on Yerevan’s claims that Azerbaijan is planning to attack Armenia, saying Baku is committed to the peace process and that it has taken the initiative for peace talks by developing five basic principles for peace and presenting a draft document.

"So, if we don't want peace, why did we prepare all this?” Aliyev said, adding that Azerbaijan is blamed by French President Emmanuel Macron, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and "others like them.”

Aliyev also expressed Baku’s disappointment regarding Borrell’s statements on this matter, questioning the EU diplomat concerning where he got information that Azerbaijan is planning to attack Armenia.

"We have no such plans. They are Mr. Macron's insinuations. All this is part of France's anti-Azerbaijani policy based on the demonization of our country in connection with the alleged preparation of Azerbaijan to attack Armenia,” he said.

"Take Ukraine: Ukraine wants to restore its territorial integrity. Germany and other countries send weapons to Ukraine. You all declare that Ukraine must ensure its territorial integrity. And our territorial integrity?! Is this issue less important than the issue of Ukraine?” he argued.