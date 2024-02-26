The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold peace talks in Germany this week, according to separate statements by both ministries on Monday.

The two countries have been trying to revive relations since Baku recaptured Karabakh from Armenian separatists who had occupied it for decades.

"A meeting of the delegations of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place on February 28-29 in Berlin," Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said Monday on social media.

The meeting was planned "in line with the agreement reached at the Munich trilateral talks" during which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had spoken.

Their meeting had been mediated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov confirmed he would be meeting Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan "over the coming days."

The South Caucasus neighbors have been locked in a decadeslong conflict over the control of the Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan reclaimed after a lightning operation against illegal separatists in September.

Yerevan is concerned that Azerbaijan, emboldened by its success in Karabakh, could invade Armenian territory to create a land bridge to its Nakhchivan enclave.

Pashinyan and Aliyev previously said a peace agreement could have been signed by the end of last year, but internationally mediated peace talks have failed to yield a breakthrough.

