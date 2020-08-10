Azerbaijan's new foreign minister will pay a working visit to Turkey Tuesday and discuss bilateral issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"This visit to Turkey will be Minister (Jeyhun) Bayramov's first visit abroad in his capacity as the Minister for Foreign Affairs," read a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

According to the communique, bilateral and regional issues, as well as international developments, will be addressed during his visit.

Bayramov, 47, who had been serving as education minister since April 2018, was appointed to the post by decree of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on July 16.

Longtime Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was dismissed from his position in July in the wake of the border conflict with Armenia.

The sacking of Mammadyarov, who held the post since 2004, came a day after Aliyev publicly criticized him at a government session for his approach in dealing with the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.