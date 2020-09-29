Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday for support against Armenia's border violations in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president and foreign policy chief for Azerbaijan's Presidency, said Baku welcomed Erdoğan's remarks calling on Armenia to immediately end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Turkey, especially President Erdoğan, has strongly condemned the attack and shown absolute support, Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijan always stands by Turkey based on the "two states, one nation" principle, he quoted Aliyev as saying.

As soon as the violations began, Ankara reiterated its support to Azerbaijan, with many officials, mainstream parties and the Turkish Foreign Ministry declaring unwavering backing to its brotherly Turkic nation.

Border clashes broke out early Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four United Nations Security Council and two U.N. General Assembly resolutions demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

The European Union, Russia and NATO, among others, have urged an immediate halt to clashes along the frontier.