Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed normalization between Baku and Yerevan in a phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The necessity of increasing efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level of 2020-2022 was confirmed," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats also discussed the development of the bilateral ties based on recent contacts at the presidential level in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and "highly assessed" Monday's meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform to promote lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The 3+3 format was created to promote the joint work of the three Caucasian states – Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and their neighbors – Russia, Iran and Türkiye.

"It was agreed to continue further rhythmic work to promote this format," the ministry said.