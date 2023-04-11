Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and injured in an attack by Armenian forces in the East Zangezur region, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"On April 11, Armenian armed forces units, based in Digh settlement of the Gorus region, launched an intense small arms assault at the Azerbaijan Army's positions stationed in the Lachin region," a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry read.

The statement said that Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and injured as a result of the "provocation," and did not provide a number on casualties.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units engaged in adequate retaliatory measures," it added.

In another statement, the ministry said that the Armenian forces also suffered "a large number of losses" due to the measures taken, adding that further information will be provided to the public soon.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, during 44 days of heavy fighting, Azerbaijan liberated a significant part of Karabakh and a Russian-brokered peace agreement was subsequently signed, considered a triumph in Baku.