According to the Azerbaijani mission’s announcement on Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, discussed with the U.S. ambassador to the alliance, Matthew Whitaker, about the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

During the meeting, the cooperation under NATO’s Partnership for Peace program and future opportunities for engagement were also underlined. In a statement shared on social media, the Azerbaijani side pointed out its appreciation for U.S President Donald Trump regarding his promotion of regional peace and stability.

Ambassador Whitaker said the parties "discussed a historic peace agreement that, with the mediation of the U.S. president, ended the 35-year conflict."

"Peace saves lives and is the key to prosperity both at home and abroad," he added.

Hosted by Trump in Washington last month, Azerbaijan and Armenia published a text of a peace deal they had initialed in the trilateral summit.

The 17-point agreement confirmed mutual recognition of borders along former Soviet Union lines, renunciation of territorial claims, and a pledge to refrain from force.

In addition, both nations committed to establishing diplomatic ties, negotiating border delimitation, and setting up a joint commission to oversee implementation. The two countries also agreed to the withdrawal of mutual legal claims in international courts when the deal comes into force.

The agreement marks the end of decades of hostility, including wars since the late 1980s, and the 2023 conflict where Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh from Armenia.