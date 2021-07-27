Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop was met by the president of Azerbaijan in the capital Baku on Tuesday.

Şentop and President Ilham Aliyev held a 30-minute meeting at the Zagulba Palace, according to diplomatic sources.

A Turkish parliamentary delegation was also present in the meeting.

Şentop, along with his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser, arrived in Baku on Monday for a meeting between the Turkish, Pakistani and Azerbaijani heads of parliament.

Şentop will be in Azerbaijan until Thursday and is expected to hold several more meetings, including with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, representatives of nongovernmental organizations and Turkish businesspeople.