Azerbaijan summoned the French charge d’affaires and presented them a note of protest over the recent anti-Azerbaijan resolution passed by the Senate, as the country's ombudsman criticized the resolution for lacking objectivity and being provocative.

Noting that the resolution is biased, does not represent the truth and is based on double standards, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva criticized France.

She continued by saying that the resolution is a clear indication of the collapse of international law, International Humanitarian Law and international human rights law in the French Republic.

“The UN Charter is one of the binding documents for all UN member states, including France,” a statement issued by Aliyeva said.

She also noted that thousands of civilians, including Azerbaijani women and children, lost their lives and suffered at the hands of the Armenian occupation forces for 30 years, a fact that has been ignored by the French Senate.

Aliyeva said that Azerbaijan has been trying to de-escalate tensions with Armenia even though Yerevan has failed to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions on Karabakh.

“The French government has not responded to the statements and appeals addressed to the international community by me as the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, about the war crimes committed by Armenia’s military and political leadership, the continuous landmine contamination of our territories, the lack of information from Armenia about the fate of more than four thousand our missing compatriots, and other such actions that violate the universal principles of international law,” she said.

Criticizing French hypocrisy, Aliyeva said the world has not forgotten the violence and mass cruelty committed by France against Algerians.

“France waged a terrible war against the Algerian people for more than a hundred years and carried out a policy of genocide, which caused the death of 1.5 million Algerians. Regretfully, I would like to note that instead of learning from history, the members of the French Senate want to create new sources of conflict by inciting national religious enmity with this resolution,” she said.

Aliyeva again condemned the resolution and said she considers it a provocative step that will harm peace, stability and progress in the region.