U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack highlighted Ankara's strategic importance to Washington and played down lingering tensions over the S-400 issue, saying bilateral ties remain strong as Congress continues to weigh the sanctions process.

Barrack told broadcaster CNN Türk that Türkiye remains a crucial partner for U.S. President Donald Trump and stressed the importance of maintaining close communication between the two NATO allies.

"The congressional process regarding CAATSA is ongoing," Barrack said, noting that the defense and weapons landscape has changed considerably in recent years.

He acknowledged that operating Russian defense systems alongside U.S. systems remains incompatible and said Congress needs to determine how to address the dispute surrounding Türkiye's S-400 air defense system.

Barrack, however, described the issue as manageable and said it should not overshadow broader ties between Ankara and Washington.

"There is no interference in our relationship," he said, while also pointing to the strength of Türkiye's domestic defense industry.

Barrack also highlighted the relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump, saying the two leaders have strong chemistry.