The Black Sea grain agreement struck between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul earlier this year was thanks to Türkiye’s role as a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“While, unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war, we assumed this mediator role in 2022, and we have begun operating the Black Sea grain corridor," said Erdoğan at an event with youths in the eastern Erzurum province on late Sunday.

He informed that under the landmark deal, Europe received about 44% of grain exported from Ukraine while Türkiye received 16% and African countries 14%.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send grain and fertilizers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa, Erdoğan said his country would make sure flour made from Russian grain is sent together with Russia and the U.N. to African countries in need.

In July, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on Aug. 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the historic deal, which staved off worsening a global food crisis.

The Turkish president also said that the export of fertilizers is a "more intense part of the job" as he affirmed taking steps with Russia on the issue.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan revealed he would speak to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to address the ongoing conflict and efforts to strengthen the grain deal, which was extended by another four months in mid-November, thanks to Erdoğan and Ankara’s mediation efforts.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

“The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved through diplomacy, not through fighting,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had said in late November.

Referring to the high-level tripartite meeting Türkiye, Ukraine and Russia held at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum earlier this year, Çavuşoğlu argued that there were “new realities in new conditions” compared to March. “It has become more complex. It is not that easy, but we should not lose hope,” he noted.

He stressed Türkiye’s policy of balance on the ongoing war has been “highly useful” and that Erdoğan was the “only leader in NATO able to meet equally” with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Black Sea gas

The president also remarked on the natural gas reserve discovered in the Black Sea. “It is one of the most significant developments this year,” Erdoğan said and declared Türkiye will use the 540 billion cubic meters of the said natural gas "during the first quarter of 2023 at our homes."

In 2020, Türkiye found 540 billion cubic meters (bcm) (19 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas in its northern territorial waters. Türkiye's ships, Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni, continue drilling operations in the Black Sea.

Ankara and Moscow have also been floating the idea of setting up a gas hub in Türkiye, with work and discussions reportedly underway. At the same time, a decision is expected to be made in 2023.

‘Defensive’ leaps

Erdoğan said the country is also making "serious developments" in the defense industry.

"Türkiye has made such a daring move in the defense industry and with this move, all eyes turned to Türkiye from the entire West, including the United States, all of them; they even want to buy this technology (from Türkiye)," he said.

"Again, next year (in 2023), mass production of our combat uncrewed fighter aircraft Kızılelma will begin, and we will be rolling out our national combat aircraft from the hangar," the president revealed.

Earlier last week, Turkish defense firm Baykar conducted the maiden flight of its uncrewed aerial combat vehicle Kızılelma.

Featuring a low radar signature thanks to its design, the Kızılelma will be able to perform the most challenging missions. It will also be capable of flying with a payload of up to 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds), equipped with Turkish-made munitions and a high situational awareness with the active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar developed domestically.