Türkiye's latest uncrewed fighter jet Kızılelma carried out its maiden flight, according to a video shared by Baykar’s chief technology officer (CTO) Selçuk Bayraktar on Wednesday.

“We could not keep it anymore on the ground. It flew! Thanks to our Lord,” Bayraktar said on Twitter.

National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS), named Kızılelma (Red Apple), with low detectability and hypersonic speed, is a critical and strategic project, as it is expected to ensure self-reliance.

The fast drone fighter jet Kızılelma represents a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

It will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

The company said that the autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft and may carry air-to-air missiles.

The uncrewed fighter jet is projected to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

It is projected to be capable of flying for five hours and reaching speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph or Mach 0.64).