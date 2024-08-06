The Bosnian ambassador to Ankara has hailed Türkiye’s role in the Balkans, calling it a “friend nation that respects the sovereignty of Balkan states.”

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Mirsada Colakovic, who was appointed to Ankara last month, told Anadolu Agency (AA) Tuesday that Türkiye has a positive impact in the Balkans, pointing out the trilateral consultation mechanism between Türkiye, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia.

Colakovic described Bosnian-Turkish relations as “excellent,” emphasizing the historical bond and cultural closeness between the two peoples.

“It’s important that Bosnia and its history is understood by a country,” Colakovic noted, recalling a Turkish Foreign Ministry reception to commemorate the July 11 Srebrenica Genocide and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay’s speech for the occasion.

Türkiye last month announced it would commemorate July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Remembrance of the Srebrenica Genocide” to “share the pain, condemn genocide and crimes against humanity, and raise global awareness through special remembrance events, educational activities and public awareness initiatives in honor of the victims of the Srebrenica genocide.”

Türkiye is also economically vital for Bosnia-Herzegovina, according to Colakovic, who listed many Turkish investments in construction, banking, education and health care in Bosnia.

“My goal during my tenure here is to show our distinctness, deepen our cultural relations and bring young people, maybe artists, here,” Colakovic said. “I want to show Türkiye our side, that we’re not the only country to have lived through a war, that we want to become a part of the European Union and that we have the great support of the Turkish government and institutions.”

In addition to negotiations to join NATO, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been an EU candidate since December 2022. Türkiye, an EU official candidate for 24 years, openly backs its accession into both blocs.

The two countries often tout their deep-rooted history, tradition and culture, which bind them together. Bosnia-Herzegovina sent rescuers and donated aid during the deadly February earthquakes last year, while its presidential council was among the first state officials to visit Türkiye for solidarity.

The Balkans, in general, are a priority for Türkiye not only from the political, economic and geographical perspectives but also due to its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

In recent years, the Balkan region has become an attractive market for Turkish investors with its qualified workforce, business-friendly investment environment, and tax and financial incentives.

The region is often described as Türkiye's gateway to the EU, thanks to its geographical location.