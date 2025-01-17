Bosnia-Herzegovina Presidency Chair Denis Becirovic emphasized the importance of Türkiye’s support for his country, praising President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a sincere friend to Sarajevo.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Becirovic described the ties between Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina as not only political and economic but also rooted in historical, cultural and spiritual connections.

He said the two countries share a friendly and cooperative relationship, with room for further expansion in various areas, including defense, security and trade.

Referring to meetings with Erdoğan, he said: "We have met several times over the past two years and discussed various issues. We talked about how we can strengthen peace and stability in the region and in Bosnia-Herzegovina."

"It is very important that Erdoğan, a statesman of global stature, supports Bosnia-Herzegovina. He is a sincere friend of Bosnia-Herzegovina, as demonstrated both through his words and actions. Thus, it is extremely important for the Turkish president and for Türkiye to support a peaceful, stable, multi-ethnic Bosnia-Herzegovina with territorial integrity."

On the economic front, Becirovic highlighted significant strides in trade between the two countries in recent years, with an ambitious goal to surpass 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) in bilateral trade.

He also emphasized that relations between the two countries could be further strengthened in many areas, including energy and infrastructure.

Ties with U.S., EU

Becirovic emphasized their intention to strengthen and deepen alliances with Washington following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Reaffirming United States support for Bosnia-Herzegovina's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Bosnian leader expressed optimism, stating: "I hope the U.S. fundamental policy toward Bosnia-Herzegovina will remain consistent in the coming period."

Becirovic underscored the dangers of attempts to redraw borders in the Balkans, describing such initiatives as catastrophic. He urged nations in the region to prioritize improving the welfare of their citizens over pursuing destabilizing agendas.

He further criticized Serbia for meddling in Bosnia-Herzegovina's internal affairs, saying: "We have witnessed the immense suffering caused by such efforts. With destructive forces threatening Bosnia-Herzegovina's constitutional order, peace and stability, it is difficult to predict the trajectory of our European journey.

“However, our accession to the EU will significantly impact the living standards of our citizens. The most pressing challenge in Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU integration process continues to be the persistent internal political obstacles."