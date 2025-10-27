British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was briefed on the KAAN, Türkiye’s locally-made fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, minutes after he arrived in Türkiye.

Starmer, in his first visit to the country as prime minister, landed at a military base in Ankara that also houses Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ, or TAI), which produces the KAAN. National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler guided Starmer, who was accompanied by the British Air Force chief and the secretary of state for Defense. Officials briefed Starmer about the aircraft. Media outlets reported that Starmer himself would seal a deal with Türkiye to sell Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

His next stopover was Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who commanded Ottoman troops in a major World War I battle against British-led invading forces.

Starmer and his entourage leave Anıtkabir after a visit to the mausoleum of modern Türkiye's founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2025. (AA Photo)

Here, Starmer paid his respects to the “father of modern Türkiye” as he wrote in Anıtkabir’s memorial book. He also wrote in the book that Britain and Türkiye had deep ties as strong allies and reliable friends.