Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Oct. 15-16 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications announced Thursday.

Burhanettin Duran, head of the Directorate of Communications, said in a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the visit would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Erdoğan and Manet are scheduled to hold talks in Istanbul on Friday, Oct. 16, during which the two leaders will review Türkiye-Cambodia relations in all areas and discuss potential steps to deepen cooperation.

The discussions are also expected to cover regional and global developments, with the two sides exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, Duran said.

The visit comes as Ankara seeks to strengthen diplomatic engagement and expand cooperation with countries across Southeast Asia.

Türkiye is expected to expand cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in trade, economic relations, the defense industry and energy after recently becoming a "dialogue partner" of the regional bloc.