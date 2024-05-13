Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Türkiye as part of a multi-destination trip in the region this week, according to a statement made on Monday.

Joly will meet her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as the two diplomats will "explore avenues for increased cooperation between Canada and Türkiye," said the statement by the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

"Minister Joly will also meet with government officials to discuss long-term peace and regional stability in the South Caucasus," the statement added.

In Lebanon, during her meeting with senior government officials, Joly "will also underscore Canada’s support for Lebanon and Lebanese people in their current challenges and reaffirm Canada’s commitment to regional stability," said the statement.

In Greece, she will meet with her Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis "to deepen the long-standing relationship between the two countries," it added.

During her visit to the Greek Cypriot administration, the Canadian minister will "exchange views on shared priorities, including efforts to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza as well as regional security" with her counterparts, said the statement.

"The rapidly evolving situations in the Middle East and in the Caucasus continue to have significant repercussions in many communities in Canada and around the world," said Joly in the statement.

"I look forward to engaging with my counterparts and other stakeholders in Cyprus, Lebanon, Türkiye and Greece to hear their views on these issues and to see how Canada can continue to provide support where needed at this critical time."