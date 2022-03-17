Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the situation in Ukraine with his United States counterpart Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers touched upon the latest developments and bilateral relations in the phone call, the ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu on Monday also talked with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts about the latest developments in Ukraine and has had a busy agenda since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

Lavrov and Kuleba met in Turkey’s southern Antalya province last Thursday under Ankara’s auspices.

But the highest-level contact between the two sides since Russia launched its aggression on Ukraine on Feb. 24 made no apparent progress toward a cease-fire.

Ankara said arranging the meeting between the two officials was in itself a diplomatic victory.

NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, has good relations with both countries.

It has called Russia’s invasion unacceptable and has ramped up efforts to undertake the facilitator role to find a solution to the conflict.

Ukraine on Sunday said it was working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalize a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia.