Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu inaugurated Türkiye's honorary consulate general in the Polish city of Lodz on Wednesday.

"This is our fourth consulate general in Poland and we aim to open our fifth consulate in Gdansk in the near future," Çavuşoğlu told the opening ceremony, also attended by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

He said Poland and Türkiye have been most affected by the conflict in Ukraine and thanked Warsaw for hosting Ukrainian refugees since the war in February.

Çavuşoğlu hailed bilateral ties, saying the relations "are advancing and developing in every field, and we will further deepen our cooperation."

For his part, Polish diplomat Rau emphasized the importance of the honorary consulate general and said his country also has four consulate generals in Türkiye.

He noted the "great affection" and outstanding ties between the two countries, and thanked Türkiye for its efforts in reaching the landmark grain deal, which resumed food exports from three Ukrainian ports.

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu attended the inauguration of the Union of International Democrats’ (UID) new chapter in Romania’s capital Bucharest.

Saying that the UID is now present in at least 32 countries, Çavuşoğlu said the group provides "very important contributions" to diplomacy in the countries it is active in.

Founded in 2004, the UID works to ensure political, administrative, and economic participation of European citizens with Turkish background/citizenship, as well as to raise their standard of living.