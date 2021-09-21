Armin Laschet of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) vowed to enhance ties with Turkey if he wins the upcoming elections and succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after almost 16 years in power.

"I know how important Turkey is to us, as a NATO member, as a country closely linked to Europe, with many (areas of) cooperation," Laschet said Monday in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"And as a friend of Turkey, I hope that with my chancellorship, relations will improve again. We have to work on that," he stressed.

The 60-year-old experienced politician, who is the leader of the CDU, is hopeful that the conservative bloc will win the elections and he will succeed Merkel as chancellor.

At stake in the election is the future course of Europe's largest economy after 16 years of steady, center-right leadership under Merkel.

Laschet praised the contributions of Germany's Turkish community to the country and said the first generation of Turkish immigrants worked hard in rebuilding the economy, and many from the second and third generations have successfully integrated into society.

"One of my goals would be to ensure that German society recognizes this great potential," he said and promised to take steps to eradicate all forms of discrimination and achieve equal opportunities for all people with migrant backgrounds.

Laschet said if his party wins the election and forms the new government, economic growth, digitization and climate change would be their main priorities.

"The most important thing is that we should focus on economic growth again after the (coronavirus) pandemic," he said, adding they will implement new programs to modernize the country, to achieve goals on digitalization, energy transition and climate protection.

He also promised an active foreign policy, stressing that Germany would continue to act responsibly.

"We will continue to make our contributions for the world. We have witnessed a disaster in Afghanistan. It will remain important for us to make our contributions to stability in the world," he said.

Merkel in June similarly voiced support for closer ties with Ankara by updating the European Union-Turkey Customs Union and a key refugee agreement. Despite existing disagreements, the EU and Germany should be in cooperation with Turkey, she said.

Turkey is the only non-EU country with a customs union agreement with the bloc. The deal was struck in 1995. In its Dec. 21, 2016 assessment, the European Commission proposed revamping the agreement. The current customs union only covers a limited range of industrial products and excludes agriculture, public procurement, e-commerce and services. Expanding the customs union would bring Turkey, an EU candidate for membership of the bloc, fully into the internal market of the world’s largest trading bloc, allowing almost all goods and services to flow unhindered.