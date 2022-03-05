Humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine should be countrywide and lasting, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Saturday.

“We are following the developments in Ukraine with concern. We want this unfair and unlawful attack to end as soon as possible. As Turkey and Azerbaijan, we are two countries that have (good) relations with both countries,” he said after a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

Turkey has stepped up diplomacy and urged for talks and a cease-fire to prevent further escalation that could destabilize the region.

Ankara has found itself in a balancing act between Russia and Ukraine given the friendly ties and the Black Sea maritime boundaries it shares with both parties. NATO member Turkey also has good economic and political relations with both countries and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier last week said Ankara did not want to alienate either state.

Turkey has offered to mediate the crisis and had earlier warned Russia not to invade Ukraine. Ankara has been closely following the developments and is in close contact with both Kyiv and Moscow. While forging cooperation on defense and energy, Turkey has opposed Moscow’s policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. It has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine, angering Russia. Turkey also strongly opposed Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

While Turkey’s call for mediation and its offer to host a Minsk group meeting in Istanbul was welcomed by Ukraine, Russia held back from officially accepting the offer.