Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on Wednesday, emphasized the critical importance of a ceasefire as the foundation for lasting peace during the recent trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine.

Addressing the summit, Fidan described the cease-fire not as the final goal but as a necessary step to build a sustainable path forward.

“The ultimate goal is a ceasefire that will pave the way for peace,” Fidan said, underscoring Türkiye’s active role in fostering dialogue and diplomacy among the conflicting parties. His remarks highlight Türkiye’s strategic position as a mediator, balancing its ties with both Russia and Ukraine while advocating for regional stability.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...