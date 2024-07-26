The best way to celebrate the centenary of Türkiye and The Netherlands’ diplomatic relations and “friendship” is through music, the Dutch ambassador to Ankara said Thursday.

"I couldn't think of a better way actually to celebrate our friendship than listening together to her beautiful music," Joep Wijnands told Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of Karsu Dönmez, a Turkish-Dutch singer from Amsterdam known as Karsu, who will perform in Ankara on Friday evening.

Karsu, of course, symbolizes in many ways the special bond between the two countries, he said, describing her as an ambassador for the Netherlands in Türkiye and for Türkiye in the Netherlands.

Regarding the idea of inviting Karsu to Ankara, he said: "Karsu, of course, symbolizes, in many ways, this special bond between our countries. She is an ambassador for the Netherlands in Türkiye, for Türkiye in the Netherlands."

Emphasizing that the artist has an audience in both countries, he noted that Karsu's family opened a restaurant in Amsterdam, the Dutch capital, years ago, where she first performed and was discovered.

Wijnands expressed his excitement for the free concert scheduled for later in the evening at the Ataturk Orman Çiftliği and invited everyone to attend.

Diplomatic ties

Noting that the Netherlands has had diplomatic ties with Türkiye for over 400 years, Wijnands said this year marks the 100th anniversary of friendship between the two countries, but that this friendship goes back much further.

Noting that the Netherlands and Türkiye are collaborating in various fields, the Dutch ambassador said: "I think we have a great partnership and friendship going on."

Ankara is also a NATO ally of his country, and according to Turkish statistics, he emphasized that the Netherlands is the largest source of direct foreign investment in Türkiye.

Wijnands highlighted that there is a large and successful Turkish community in the Netherlands, that there is ongoing communication with this community, and that this makes the relationship between the two countries special and friendly.

Celebrations

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of bilateral relations, the Dutch ambassador said various events have been organized throughout Türkiye in different fields throughout the year, including activities for children.

"We have a lot of focus on children, including children with special needs in the earthquake region, and how to help them through art therapy," he said.

Stressing that this year not only marks the 100th anniversary but also the 60th anniversary of the Dutch government's invitation to the first Turkish guest workers, he stressed that many people laid the foundations for the successful Turkish community in the Netherlands.

Referring to the Labor Agreement signed between Türkiye and the Netherlands in 1964 and its contribution to the Dutch economy at that time, he noted that many successful entrepreneurs established their own companies and invested in Türkiye.

In addition, Wijnands said that the two countries have also collaborated in environmental efforts, including recent reforestation activities in Marmaris, the region damaged by forest fires.