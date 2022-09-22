"Swiss Days Istanbul 2022 aims to strengthen Switzerland's visibility in Istanbul and Türkiye, increase bilateral cooperation and contribute to a greener future," said Julien Thöni, Swiss Consul General in Istanbul, on Thursday.

"Swiss Days Istanbul 2022 is a great opportunity to bring Switzerland closer to Türkiye in Istanbul and to build more bridges between the two countries in the field of sustainability,” Thöni said.

The Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, Swiss Business Hub, and Swiss Chamber of Commerce are holding "Swiss Days Istanbul 2022" at Yapı Kredi Bomontiada on Sept. 23-25.

Organized for the first time in 2019, Swiss Days Istanbul had great success with the participation of more than 15,000 visitors in three days.

While highlighting the importance of acting more sustainably, the event aims to raise general awareness of environmental issues, the importance of each individual's responsibility, and the role technology and innovation play in better protecting the environment and our communities.

The event emphasizes strong cooperation between Switzerland and Türkiye and ways to promote a more sustainable future.

"Swiss Days Istanbul 2022 aims to strengthen the visibility of Switzerland in Istanbul and Türkiye, increase bilateral cooperation and contribute to a greener future. This is based on our longstanding and diversified relationship between Switzerland and Türkiye. Switzerland Days Istanbul 2022 is a great opportunity to bring Switzerland closer to Türkiye in Istanbul and to build more bridges between the two countries in the field of sustainability," Thöni said. Talking about the climate crisis, the consul general stated that the two countries need closer cooperation to promote research, science, innovation, and startups to tackle human-made disasters and global warming.

Swiss Business Hub Türkiye Director Yasemin Öztürk also underlined the long-standing economic relations between Switzerland and Türkiye. She stated that the event is an excellent platform to bring together potential business partners from Switzerland and Türkiye.

“Türkiye is Switzerland's 24th largest trading partner worldwide. Switzerland is among the world's leading countries for direct investments abroad. As Swiss Business Hub Türkiye, we are an important contact point for both Turkish and Swiss companies; our main mission is to support the business development of SMEs from Switzerland and Liechtenstein in Türkiye,” Öztürk said.

Arpat Şenocak, head of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, talked about the relations between the two countries. “Business relations become stronger when partners have deep knowledge of each other. In this context, Swiss Days Istanbul 2022 is a unique forum to promote a business not only based on economic parameters, but also through arts, culture, gastronomic diplomacy, and green policies.

“Building on a long history of successful partnerships between both countries, Türkiye can certainly benefit strongly from synergies in areas such as education, sustainable finance, and technology,” Şenocak said.