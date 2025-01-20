Colombia's Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo thanked Türkiye for its prompt humanitarian aid response to flood victims, as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided supplies to 8,500 people in the city of Riohacha.

Murillo said Turkish-Colombian relations are at their peak, emphasizing the strong strategic partnership between the two nations during an aid distribution ceremony on Sunday.

The minister extended his thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for their support following the November 2024 floods, highlighting growing bilateral cooperation.

Colombia declared a national state of emergency in November due to heavy rains and floods that affected more than 195,000 people in La Guajira region alone. The flooding also impacted the Choco region, where over 188,000 people were affected by overflowing rivers.

TIKA has prepared aid kits for 1,700 families, with 500 boxes distributed in the first phase of the operation, according to TIKA Colombia coordinator, Merve Zengin.

Turkish Ambassador to Bogota Beste Pehlivan Sun highlighted Türkiye's ongoing support for various Colombian projects, recalling Colombia's solidarity during Türkiye's February 2023 earthquakes. The ambassador expressed pride in meeting local communities and strengthening bilateral relations.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) Director Carlos Alberto Carrillo told Anadolu that Türkiye exemplifies cooperation and brotherhood, adding that bilateral relations are strengthening across multiple sectors beyond trade.

TIKA's Zengin said aid packages did not only have essential supplies but showed solidarity from the Turkish people, describing the mission as a responsibility and duty of brotherhood.

Local community leader Nora Vairuchu expressed gratitude for the aid reaching their villages, noting how the assistance has positively impacted all village residents. Local leaders also organized a traditional musical celebration to thank Türkiye and TIKA for their support.